On March 27 the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Armenia, the Armenian foreign minister told reporters during his joint press conference with the Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias on March 10. “They will also be in Artsakh. We must try to continue the process of creating adequate conditions for negotiations,” Nalbandyan said, Armenpress reported. The Armenian foreign minister added that first of all it is necessary to rule out the repetition of developments of last April. According to Nalbandyan, more favorable conditions must be created for the process of negotiations.
Minsk Group Co-chairs Will Visit Armenia
- Politics - 11 March 2017, 12:09