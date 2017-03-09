France Recognized Right of Armenian Army to Punish

In Paris Francois Hollande and Serzh Sargsyan made a public statement for the media. According to the official website of the Armenian president, Hollande particularly announced: “France is an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair country together with the United States and Russia, and we want to work towards a solution. First, in order for us to avoid repetition of incidents of the past weeks and months, in order to have mechanisms of investigation of incidents which will prevent such incidents and punish the actions that expose peace.” An agreement on stationing investigation mechanisms was reached after the April war, during the meeting in Vienna. Later France, the United States and Armenia regularly repeated the necessity to bring into being that agreement, Russia was silent and Azerbaijan refused. The introduction of this mechanism would mean the failure of Azerbaijan’s policy on the Karabakh issue. At the same time, it would indicate “recognition” of the current border. Azerbaijan is taking actions to prevent this, and Russia is obviously the country it relies on. Russia’s stance is not as clear as that of the United States and France. The available information allows assuming that Moscow is not against the mechanisms but has some reservations. Again, proceeding from the scarce publicly available information, on the other hand, these reservations concern the strategic relations with Azerbaijan, and on the other hand, to prevent the presence of the United States. Azerbaijan is trying to restore the so-called “three-partite” Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia format, hoping to return the process to the pre-April logic, where it had a lot of freedom to act thanks to Russia. Armenia insists on two conditions to continue the negotiations – the agreements in Vienna and the issue of the status of Artsakh. In this context, Hollande’s statement is important because it is something new. Speaking about the need to introduce the mechanisms of investigation, he speaks about punishing, not preventing, which is for the first time. Punishment can be both political and military, and it is hard to tell what content is placed inside this word, not ruling out the nuances of translation. On the other hand, this is a new circumstance which itself may indicate new tendencies in the process of both the political and military “settlement” of the issue. After all, if the co-chairs and Armenia agree on the mechanism of investigation, can Azerbaijan alone resist? If the issue is not resolved, does it mean that Baku has the direct or indirect support of one of the co-chairs? It is possible that this co-chair is not against but does not announce about it. A new situation occurs which was expressed in the past few weeks in the conflict area. The Armenian armed forces changed the tactics and delivered some preventive blows, including with the use of new equipment and investigation mechanisms. In other words, the Armenian side has taken up the process of “unilateral” introduction of their own investigation mechanism. Hence, in the result of Azerbaijan’s militaristic policy “the right to punish” has been passed to Armenia, and Hollande’s statement in Paris may indicate the recognition of that circumstance. Unless the co-chairs have reached agreement on the introduction of investigation mechanisms, only the Armenian side will maintain peace and “punish the actions that threaten peace”.