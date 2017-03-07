There's One Thing Armenia Can Do

Kiselyov and Solovyov are in Yerevan to participate in the notorious Griboyedov Club. They expressed an opinion that the supply of Russian gas to Azerbaijan is in Armenia’s interests because Russia thus controls Azerbaijan. If the Russians have reached such a level of meanness, everything can be expected from them. There is no doubt that a lot of Armenians, first of all Armenian politicians, are united and have written about it repetitively. Their names are known very well. One of them is an officer of the National Security Services. All the others are agents, and it is not clear whether they are the Armenian NSS’s or the Russian FSS’s agents? Besides, there are a lot of editors and journalists in this gang. The Armenian blood is what the Russians use to keep the South Caucasus in their hands, and there is nothing that could limit them. Armenia is involved in non-existent pro-Russian blocs, CSTO and the Eurasian Union, which has led the country into poverty and vulnerable security. This is useful for the Armenians, and this is obvious because the majority of the political parties running in the parliamentary election has not even paid attention to the causes of the current disaster of Armenia and offered nothing to get out of that situation. The normalization of relations between Russia and Turkey do not improve the security of Armenia. On the contrary, Turkey has got down to the blockade of Armenia in the Islamic world. Now it is not clear whether they will succeed or not but there is a possible that Russia is interested in that and inspires the Turks to proceed with their programs. The Russians did everything to prevent the development of relations between Armenia and Iran, including in terms of communications. One thing is left for Armenia to do – integration with NATO and the European Union. The United States and the leading European countries have announced that they will strive for strengthening and developing NATO, and the United States means that it intends to defend the countries which undergo aggression by other countries. The European countries intend to create European armed forces because they are concerned about the state of security in the world. This idea developed in the late 90s and the early 2000s thanks to France and Germany but the UK and the United States were against those intentions. Currently the situation is different, and apparently neither the United States nor the United Kingdom will oppose because clearly the European armed forces will not compete with NATO. On the contrary, these forces will be defending the Eastern border, thus counteracting to Russia’s expansion. This circumstance will give a new meaning to the integration of Eastern Europe to the Euro-Atlantic organizations. The Armenian armed forces are headed by people who are Russian agents and who are received well in Moscow for money from the treasury. The Armenians need to study how relations develop in the world and understand how NATO’s participation will lead to the limitation of Turkey’s intentions. It is necessary to go to political schools with bags, not with smartphones. Everyone learns to the limits of their brains.