I Have Lots of Questions to Lukashenko: Solovyov on Lapshin's Extradition

The story of extradition of the blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan is simply disgusting, the Russian TV presenter and public activist Vladimir Solovyov told reporters on March 6. “I cannot imagine how they could have extradited the guy. This is shocking. In fact, all of could have been extradited. If he is accused of only for having visited Karabakh, and if this is enough for Belarus, despite the complaints of the Russian MFA and Israel, this is a slap,” Solovyov said. “They shouldn’t have done so. There should be at least some respect for the international law. I understand that as always this is another wily Belorussian negotiation on some economic conditions but I don’t think those conditions should have impact on the destiny of a person. I have a lot of questions to Mr. Lukashenko and the entire Belorussian administration. So what now? We shouldn’t go to Belarus, will they catch us? Is this so? I have been to Karabakh for many times. And I did not get there via Azerbaijan. So what?” Solovyov said.