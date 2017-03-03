Lapshin Is Provided with Services of Good Lawyer

The Russian blogger Alexander Lapshin who has been detained in Baku is provided with the services of a good advocate, the spokesperson for the Russian ministry of foreign affairs Maria Zakharova stated, TASS informed. According to her, the Russian embassy in Azerbaijan liaises with Lapshin’s lawyer, relatives, the Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies, the Israeli embassy in Baku. Note that the citizen of Russia and Israel Alexander Lapshin extradited Alexander Lapshin to the authorities of Belarus where he is charged with trespassing of the state border of Azerbaijan and public appeals against the country. Lapshin faces 5-8 years in prison.