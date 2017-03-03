ICRC Visited Armenian PoW

The representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross have recently visited the Armenian PoW Arsen Baghdasaryan. Eteri Musayelyan, an officer of the communications desk of the ICRC office in Artsakh, informed that during the visit news about his family were passed to the PoW, as well as he passed some information for his family members, Armenpress informed. “According to its mission, the ICRC visits prisoners to monitor their prison conditions and treatment,” Eteri Musayelyan said. Note that Arsen Baghdasaryan, a citizen of NKR, was imprisoners on 26 December 2014. In May 2015 the Court of Gyanja sentenced him to 15 years in prison on charges of incursion actions. Earlier the Azerbaijani side had informed that the NKR MoD attempted an incursion in the direction of Aghdam, during which Arsen Edward Baghdasaryan was arrested. The Ministry of Defense of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic dismissed those statements, informing that Baghdasaryan, a contractual serviceman of the Defense Army, repetitively was absent from the place of his permanent stationing without leave and was temporarily suspended.