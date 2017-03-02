Azerbaijan's Press Release is Sham: Artsakh MoD

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic has refuted the information published by the Azerbaijani ministry of defense on the destruction of an Armenian military headquarters in the direction of Martuni, and an incursion of the Artsakh side in the area of Martakert was prevented, describing it as complete sham. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic states that the Artsakh side never acts in the role of aggressor and is ready to deliver a crushing blow to any provocation by the enemy.