Kasprzyk Made Statement on Retrieval of Bodies of Azerbaijani Soldiers

TBILISI, 1 March 2017 – Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference made the following statement:“At the request of the sides, a humanitarian operation to retrieve the remains of Azerbaijani servicemen from the heavily mined no man’s land took place on Monday, 27 February with my staff fully mobilized in support of this operation. The aim of our presence was to ensure the strict observance of the ceasefire by the sides through security guarantees, and to guarantee that the operation was carried out as agreed between the sides. I would like to stress that my Office was consistently supported by local commanders in the field as well as representatives of the military authorities. With their support, and with the International Committee of the Red Cross present, the operation was concluded successfully in the afternoon.”