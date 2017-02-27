Azerbaijan Will Have to Agree with Artsakh

The Armenian side and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have confirmed there are bodies. The Minsk Group has called on allowing to recover the bodies. The Azerbaijani MoD published the names of victims only a few days later. The Armenian side has informed that it did not have any casualties in the result of the fights in the night of February 25. Karabakh states that there are at least five bodies of the Azerbaijani side in the neutral area. The same is stated in the statement of the Turkish foreign minister which has given condolences for the death of the Azerbaijani soldiers. In addition, the Azerbaijani journalists wondered why the Azerbaijani ministry of defense would not inform about the deaths. Now the list has been published. Obviously, Azerbaijan will have to enter into direct contact with the authorities of Artsakh and negotiate with them. However, official Baku prefers leaving its soldiers’ bodies lying in the battlefield to entering into contact with Artsakh to which, by the way, Baku offers “broad sovereignty” and equal rights. Recently, the body of the serviceman killed during the incursion in Tavush has been returned to Azerbaijan but at that time Baku was negotiating with Yerevan. This time Baku will have to agree with Stepanakert.