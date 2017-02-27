Armenian Army's New Tactics: Aliyev Rushed to Erdogan

There has been escalation at the line of contact recently. At the same time, the recent press releases of the MoD of Artsakh feature statements on counteraction more frequently. Noticeably, the Armenian sides have adopted a new tactics of pre-emptive strikes, as well as punitive actions. The defense minister of Artsakh Levon Mnatsakanyan had announced earlier that currently the armed forces have capacity for deep intelligence. The state-of-the-art equipment allows detecting enemy’s movements and directions. Apparently, the Armenian forces have an order to prevent and destroy any suspicious movement and groups at the line of contact. This new tactics has apparently given a surprise to Azerbaijan, it was felt from the behavior of the country’s political-military leadership. The Azerbaijani minister of defense left for the front line and ordered to take tougher actions. In the night of February 24 Azerbaijan launched an attack which ended in failure and eight casualties. Azerbaijan was surprised not only by the tactics of the Armenian forces but also the political-military situation which has driven the Azerbaijani policy deeper into a deadlock. Apparently, the Azerbaijani leadership does not have guarantees from Russia as it used to have with regards to the behavior of the Armenian armed forces and their containment, as well as the political situation. Russia itself is in deadlock and apparently has no wish and possibility for separate agreements. Besides, the Karabakh issue is the only “platform” where Russia can have a dialogue with the West, and Moscow will not deprive itself of this opportunity, at least at this stage. Aliyev has been told to refrain from war. Most importantly, however, he has been deprived of guarantees which is, actually, more important than the ban on war because the next issue is to be able to “digest” all this. And the “small wars tactics” has run into the new tactics of the Armenian army. In this context, it became known yesterday that Aliyev and Erdogan have agreed on meeting shortly.