6 Deaths in 2 Months: What's Happening to Russian Diplomats?

On February 20 Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s representative in the UN for the past ten years, died. In the past two-three months the untimely death of several Russian diplomats has caused many think that these is not just coincidence. Note that on 19 December 2016 the Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was killed. On December 20 the head of the Latin American department of the Russian foreign ministry Pyotor Polshikov was shot dead at the age of 56. On December 26 Roman Skrilnikov who worked in the Russian consulate died from a heart attack in Kazakhstan. On January 26 the Russian ambassador to India died, and on January 9 the Russian consul in Greece Andrey Malanin, 55, was found dead in his apartment.