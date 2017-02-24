Is Something Coming Up? Azerbaijan Is Startled

The Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandyan visiting Moscow discussed the Karabakh issue with his Russian counterpart Lavrov. It means that at this stage the problem will not be shifted to Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan three-party format considered by Moscow and Baku and attempted in Saint Petersburg following Vienna. The international stakeholders are against this format, only Armenia was supposed to resist, which seems to have taken place. The Azerbaijani foreign minister spoke about returning to the three-party format. Nalbandyan announced that no such proposal is known to him. Azerbaijan caused escalation at the line of contact ahead of the meeting in Moscow to induce the Armenian side to attend the meeting. Recently, however, the tactics of the front units of the Armenian army seems to have changed, and press releases about answering have become more frequent. The army has thus ruled out pressure on its part. Interestingly, Nalbandyan visited the ministry of defense prior to leaving for Moscow. At the same time, it is interesting that ahead of the visit Nalbandyan and Vigen Sargsyan had long interviews with the Russian mass media expressing commitment to the pro-Russian projects and assuring that Armenia will not undertake actions which contradict agreements with Russia. Apparently, this was the “price” of having rejected the three-party format. On the other hand, it should be noted that Nalbandyan has mentioned supply of Russian weapons to Azerbaijan, and Vigen Sargsyan said Armenia might “diversify” military cooperation. Besides, Vigen Sargsyan talked about Iskander, assuring that it is at the disposal of the Armenian forces and explained in which case it will fire. Ostensibly, the Armenian side has worries and expectations which are apparently caused by the rejection of the three-party meeting. Serzh Sargsyan had talked about it at the ministry of defense, not ruling out a new Azerbaijani provocation. Yesterday the Azerbaijani military leadership reportedly visited the front area and instructed its subdivisions to take decisive actions. Apparently, the change of the tactics of the Armenian army at the front line has given Azerbaijan a surprise.