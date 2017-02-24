Armenia and Georgia Agreed on Alternative to Upper Lars

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has reached agreement with his Georgian counterpart Georgy Kvirikashvili on an alternative to the Upper Lars, Armenpress informed, referring to Gruzia Online. “If you want to know if there’s going to be an alternative to Lars, I assure you it will. As to the rest, later, I am not opening the brackets now. We have agreed on both Lars and the energy corridor,” Karapetyan said. The prime minister described his visit as effective, warm and constructive, noting that the program of his visit to Georgia has been fulfilled. The sides agreed that the Armenian-Georgian relations must be considered in the regional context, using the opportunities of both countries. “The heritage that we have must be cherished and passed to the generations to come,” Karapetyan announced. At the table of negotiations the prime ministers of the two countries discussed the state of the Armenians living in Georgia. As to Armenia, Karapetyan says in 20-30 years time it will be a country everyone will be proud of.