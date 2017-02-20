NKR President Met with Observation Missions from 5 Countries

On 20 February President Bako Sahakyan met with the delegations from France, Germany, Austria, Spain, and the Basque Country including members of parliament, diplomats, politicians, lawyers, civil society representatives and journalists, who had arrived in Artsakh to carry out an observation mission on the day of the Constitutional Referendum.

The Head of State highlighted the importance of the observation mission carried out by foreign delegations from the point of view of consistent development of democratic institutions in our country, presenting objective information about Artsakh in different countries and cementing bilateral relations.

Issues related to the NKR state-building process, domestic and foreign policies and regional trends were touched upon during the meetings.