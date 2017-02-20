Non-traditional Proposals on Ukraine and Karabakh

Despite the wish of the Trump administration to come to terms with Russia, the prospect of the U.S.-Russian relations remains vague. There is information that John Bolton may replace the discharged national security adviser to the U.S. president. Bolton is known for his tough anti-Russian stance. Interestingly, prior to the appointment of the new adviser the American media published details of a new project which, ostensibly, Flynn should have promoted. According to that project the Russian troops would leave Donbas, and a referendum would be held to transfer Crimea to Russia for 30-50 years. Afterwards, the sanctions against Russia should have been eliminated. However, Washington has declined the project the Kremlin was also said to participate in. In answer to this, Putin signed a decree on voiding the passports of the unrecognized states of Donbas and Lugansk. If the information about the project of settlement of the Ukrainian issue is true, and if it has been agreed with the Kremlin, Moscow is looking for ways out of the deadlock it has appeared in as a result of the Ukrainian crisis. Moscow understands that they will have to return Crimea or be ready for a “war” against the world and new sanctions. What scenarios can be used against Russia? The Russian experts mentioned SWIFT and sanctions on other Russian companies. However, there is hope that a compromise will be suggested, as unexpected one as the long-term lease of Crimea. The solution of the issues of Crimea and Donbas and the U.S.-Russian relations will affect other problems and conflicts. The mediators have run into a deadlock with regard to the Karabakh settlement. After a meeting with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan the OSCE CiO Lamberto Zannier announced that the discussion has been positive but there is no significant progress. “If relevant conditions are created, we are ready to launch the mechanism of investigation of incidents. But we cannot make a decision for the sides. Unfortunately, progress is limited. At least, this is not actual yet,” Zannier said. Apparently, non-traditional methods will be sought for in the process of Karabakh settlement. One of these methods is the opening of roads without a political settlement but Azerbaijan is against. Baku refuses the introduction of mechanisms of investigations, considering it as strengthening of the status quo. The lack of understanding between Russia and the United States is evidence that the Ukrainian conflict will be “frozen” for a long time with occasional escalations, experts says. Apparently, the Karabakh conflict will not be actualized, despite Baku’s efforts. Moreover, the latest statement of the OSCE Minsk Group calls on the sides to follow the ceasefire agreements of 1994-1995. They recalled the statement of the presidents of the co-chair countries in Deauville in 2011 where they emphasize that the use of force will lead to big sufferings and destruction and will be condemned by the international community.