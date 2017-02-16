If Azerbaijan Attempts Again, It'll Face Worse Consequences: Deputy FM

Azerbaijan’s actions prove that there is no alternative to the international recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, the deputy minister of foreign affairs Shavarsh Kocharyan announced during the international conference entitled “Breaking the Siege of Stepanakert. 25 Years Later”, Armenpress informed. “This conference is very important because a lot of things are forgotten and distorted due to the efforts of our enemy. Azerbaijan is incompatible with human rights, terrorism at a state level is obvious. The war in April showed that what started in Sumgait is its continuation. For so many years they pretended participating in the negotiations, it is just imitation, and at this stage the co-chairs have a mission – to prevent resumption of military actions. And what Azerbaijan wants is a solution through the use of force, and a genocidal policy on the population of Nagorno-Karabakh. It is simply ridiculous when the side which is not ready for compromise, even leaving aside NKR, expresses its ambitions relating to the Republic of Armenia,” he said. According to the deputy minister of foreign affairs, the April war demonstrated that it is necessary to be ready for any kind of adventure by Azerbaijan. “I think if Azerbaijan attempts again, it will face even more severe consequences,” Shavarsh Kocharyan said.