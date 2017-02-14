EU-Armenia Negotiations Are Close to Completion

The French ambassador in Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier expects that the negotiations on the new EU-Armenia framework agreement will end soon. The ambassador told reporters on February 14 that the completion of negotiations supposes signing of the agreement, Armenpress informed. There are a few clauses that are still to be agreed by the EU and Armenia, and the negotiations are satisfactory, and soon a mutual agreement will be signed, he said. According to the ambassador, the signing of the agreement will enlarge the framework of the EU-Armenia and France-Armenia cooperation in different spheres, including policy dialogue, economic, legal issues, support to the economy and democracy.