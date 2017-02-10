On February 9, 2017, Zareh Sinanyan met with the members of the Geopolitical Club - Armenian Desk in Los Angeles, California.

Mr. Sinanyan and the Geopolitical Club members shared experiences and exchanged ideas about the issues concerning the Armenian communities in Glendale, California, and the USA at large. Mr. Sinanyan, who is known as Zareh, is known and loved by the Armenians for his open door policy. During the discussion, Zareh stated about the importance of Armenian voting power for the upcoming elections and future elections thereafter. He asked for Armenian-American Citizens of Glendale to vote for the Armenian candidates and to vote YES on the measure that he sponsored, which limits the terms of the Council-members in Glendale. Zareh promised to use his position to serve the needs of the Glendale residents and to groom younger Armenians for political positions in Glendale to ensure that some day younger Armenians can be ready to replace the current Council-members.

Zareh took the opportunity to thank the Armenian-Americans for the continued support and invited everyone to his Campaign-Kick Off.