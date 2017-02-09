Use of Principles of Madrid Must Be Based on Self-Determination of Artsakh: Francois Hollande

The French President Francois Hollande is going to discuss the issue of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh with the Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan during the visit of the head of Armenia to Paris, Mr. Hollande said during the annual dinner of the coordinating council of the Armenian organizations in France. “France has a special responsibility as a Minsk Group co-chair with Russia and the U.S. It is urgent to find a solution to this issue because the terrible events of April 2-4 last year reminded us that every day or almost every day death is reported in Karabakh. So, we need to act and we need to act to stop clashes,” the French president said. “The fighting has stopped, the dialogue has started, the ceasefire has been established but we cannot be happy with the ceasefire because it is not a solution. We must be able to start real negotiations for the normalization of the conflict. It would have been a big mistake to think that the situation has stabilized. We must reflect on the component of settlement of the conflict laid down in the principles of Madrid. We also know that when the latter are used, they must be based on the self-determination of Nagorno-Karabakh hence France will organize a new meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan to move forward,” Francois Hollande said. Coming back to the Armenian-Turkish relations, the French president stated that their normalization is at a dead point. “I reiterate that France will do everything to ensure the border between Armenia and Turkey is opened eventually,” Francois Hollande said.