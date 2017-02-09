Zakharova: No Agreement on Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian FMs in Munich

There is no final agreement on the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Munich, the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing, Armenpress informed.

“We do not insist on holding meetings and consultations. We propose and we agree them with the relevant sides. The timeline of meetings in Bonn and Munich is being drafted,” Zakharova said, noting that the press will be informed as soon as the issue is agreed.

“At the moment, I can only say that contacts with the sides continue,” she said.