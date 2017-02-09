Strategic Assets Destruction of Which Would Restrain Baku

The Azerbaijani media do not hide their country’s intention to escalate the situation in Karabakh. Though it is officially stated that the Armenian side is attempting attacks and sabotages, Baku communicates through experts that nobody in the world wants to change the status quo and therefore has to “defend its territorial integrity”. The politician Tigran Abrahamyan thinks that Azerbaijan is fortifying the front line by stationing troops and equipment to continue the war of posts. He does not rule out that Azerbaijan is getting ready for a large-scale war. Tom de Vaal, an expert at the Carnegie, thinks that after the failure of the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov’s diplomatic initiatives there is a risk that Baku will be tempted to resume military actions to take new territories and impose a solution on the Armenians. According to him, there is a risk that this time a small action will grow into a larger-scale and more dangerous actions than April 2016. The Azerbaijani authorities are going to be under strong pressure because this time the society of Armenia will demand the authorities to fight more vigorously and return the territories lost in April. The situation in the area of the Karabakh conflict is not quiet. The ministry of defense of Karabakh informs about artillery fire which has not taken place for a long time. The Armenian side announced about answering the fire, one victim and one severely wounded soldier. Armenia calls for a disproportionate answer which may call Baku to attention. As a rule, destruction of strategic assets in Baku is considered as such an answer. It is not accidental that recently gas pipelines have been exploding in Baku, which worries the special services. Parliamentary elections will take place in Armenia on 2 April 2017 after which the format of the Karabakh settlement may change. At any rate the new parliament must decide whom to pass the mandate of negotiations. The process may stop for an indefinite period, hence the status quo will be maintained. The geopolitical situation is changing too, and the status quo for international players is gradually becoming the most acceptable option. Aliyev is desperately trying to change the situation to be ready for possible agreements. Therefore, it does not feel sorry for the life of its soldiers. Will he sacrifice the security of his country’s strategic assets?