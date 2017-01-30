Is Armenia Building Alternative Security?

The minister of defense Vigen Sargsyan has left for Iran. On January 28, the Army Day, Vigen Sargsyan mentioned this visit and made a significant statement. He stated that the arms bought in the framework of the Armenian-Russian cooperation and CSTO is not enough to meet the security needs of Armenia, therefore negotiations with Russia, as well as other partner states are underway to buy weapons. For his part, Major General Arkady Tadevosyan, hero of Artsakh war, said in an interview with Tert.am that while we got Iskander from Russia, we got high-level ammunition from the United States. Building an alternative, a back-up security system for Armenia is not only the need for diversification but also a national security issue. Especially when the blocs that Armenia has joined make it clear that they will not ensure Armenia’s security in case of aggression. Is Vigen Sargsyan going to speak about these problems in Iran? Experts say the guarantees of non-intervention, political support and logistical agreements are often more important than buying weapons. Speaking about the visit to Iran, Vigen Sargsyan said that the relations with the neighbor states are very important for Armenia. He said that Georgia, for example, is important for transit shipment of goods, including strategic supplies, as well as implementation of joint programs. Not only gas and oil are strategic for Armenia but also weapons. When Armenia demonstrated the Russian Iskander during the military parade on the Independence Day, many people wondered how those rockets had appeared in Armenia. Armenia has closed borders with Turkey and Azerbaijan. Ostensibly, the rockets had been brought via Iran or Georgia. Does Vigen Sargsyan need this “strategic cooperation” when he speaks about the importance of Georgia? And will defense logistics be discussed with Iran? Many experts consider the relations of Armenia with Iran and Georgia to be essential to regional security. Despite the lack of institutionalization, these relations allow the countries in the region to build alternative or back-up options which are often stronger than formal alliances because they are based on natural interests.