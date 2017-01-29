Azerbaijan was Against Prolongation of OSCE Armenian Mission

The issue of prolongation of the OSCE Yerevan office mandate was discussed at the OSCE Head Office on January 27, the press office of the Armenian foreign ministry states. Delivering a speech to the meeting, Clement Coya, the head of the OSCE Permanent Council, mentioned, that Azerbaijan has expressed concerns about the mine clearance program implemented by the Armenian office. A special representative of OSCE mission has concluded that the program is fully in line with the mandate of the office. The head of the OSCE Permanent Council stressed that both former German and current Austrian chairmanships support this point of view. The head of the OSCE Permanent Council regrets that the process of prolongation of the mandate of the Yerevan office has to be delayed, noting that this will have a negative impact on the overall activity of the organization. As a possible solution, the OSCE Permanent Council suggests suspending the mine clearance project. It was also stated that all other projects of the office should continue. The Austrian chairmanship has thanked Armenia for understanding. He noted that several OSCE member states have expressed willingness to implement a similar program with Armenia on a bilateral basis. 56 member states have supported the prolongation of the OSCE mission in Armenia. Only Azerbaijan is against.