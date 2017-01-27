There Will Be Meetings on Karabakh Conflict but Timing Not Defined Yet

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the foreign ministry of Russia, announced that the normalization of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh is one of the priorities of the Russian foreign policy, hence contacts at different levels will continue, Armenpress informed. She stated during a press briefing on January 27 that there will be new meetings on the Karabakh conflict settlement but the timing has not been defined yet. Commenting on the results of the meetings of the Russian foreign minister with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zakharova said the information has been shared with the public through the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and she has nothing to add. “The topic is extremely sensitive. The negotiations have been constructive and have involved discussions on different modes of conflict settlement,” Zakharova said.