The Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent statement has caused a shock and then an aftershock in Azerbaijan. His statement was followed by another statement by the Azerbaijani representation to OSCE.

Note that in answer to the Azerbaijani journalist’s question about Russia’s possible response to an “anti-terrorist action in Karabakh by Azerbaijan” Sergey Lavrov stated that the Karabakh conflict is not Azerbaijan’s domestic issue. Lavrov confessed that Azerbaijan’s claim for “return of territories” should come true, and this demand may be met in case Baku agrees to Karabakh’s final status.

Baku has received two messages at once: the global community and Russia do not support the use of force by Baku, and Baku will have to recognize the independence of Karabakh, at least within certain borders.

Ilham Aliyev refuses to recognize Karabakh and announced that the self-determination of Karabakh is only possible within the framework of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. And this means that there can be no “return of territories”, and Sergey Lavrov announces this on behalf of the international community.

In this situation Azerbaijan has only one way – to separate from the OSCE and try to initiate the anti-terrorist action alone or with the support of one of its allies. Russia has officially refused to support, and Turkey which is busy with Syria will hardly wish to interfere with the conflict in the South Caucasus.

And now Azerbaijan is “hinting” to OSCE, preparing the ground for rejecting the negotiations within the Minsk Group. At the beginning Azerbaijan vetoed the budget of OSCE, thereby vetoing the project of monitoring equipment in Karabakh. Then he demanded closing the OSCE office in Yerevan. Now it is blackmailing OSCE to get clearance for an anti-terrorist attack.

“Those who call for refraining from the use of force should achieve the withdrawal of the occupant Armenian forces from Karabakh,” the Azerbaijani representative to OSCE stated. Apparently, the use of force is supposed to be an alternative.

Experts state that Baku may go for the use of force only if it has a powerful support. Lavrov’s statement is not a guarantee, of course. Moreover, Aliyev’s tough statement is evidence that Moscow understands the danger of the adventure for its interests in the South Caucasus.

Apparently, Armenia is seriously preparing for the scenario of use of force. They are getting ready for it at several levels. At a diplomatic level the assumption has been uttered that any attempt to use force will cancel all the previous agreements and it will be necessary to start from scratch.

Several groups have emerged in the Armenian society which have declared their goal to be the protection of territorial integrity of Armenia, including Artsakh. Last July there was an armed uprising in Yerevan. The first manifest of the rebels was that the group will not allow the Armenian authorities to make territorial concessions. Besides, after the April war the ARF Dashnaktsutyun announced about forming guerilla groups which were supposed to defend the homeland.

Apparently, there are other groups in Armenia and Artsakh which are ready for armed resistance when Azerbaijan uses force, to say nothing about the army and the commanders.

Apparently, the moods have changed in government too. Serzh Sargsyan is a leaving president and is not hiding that the negotiations may not be completed during his term. He has announced that rumors about territorial concessions are stupid and thanked the army for their bravery in April.

Will Azerbaijan find allies who will help initiate an anti-terrorist action? Who could be those allies? Lukashenko and Nazarbayev? The OSCE CiO Sebastian Kurz has already announced that the organization is not going to close its office in Yerevan. And this means that the attempt to blackmail OSCE will not work.