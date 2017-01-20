UAE Citizens Will Not Need Visa to Visit Armenia

The government has approved the proposal on amending the agreement between the Armenian and Russian governments on a visa-free regime. The amendment envisages entry to Armenia for Russian citizens with the passport of the Russian citizen (domestic ID). The change is intended to facilitate the entry of Russian citizens to Armenia, as well as foster tourist, bilateral relations in the economic, trade, science and technology, cultural and other spheres. The government has also approved the proposal on signing an agreement on visa-free regime between the governments of Armenia and UAE in line with the foreign policy and the international obligations of Armenia.