What's Awaiting Armenia and the World During U.S. President Elect's Office

The relations between Donald Trump and the Republican Party are controversial. On the one hand, the author of the political and economic theses declared by Trump during the presidential campaign had not been developed by him. These had been developed for many years by the U.S. leading think tanks. There were enough specialists in the group supporting Trump who referred to different studies. On the other hand, Trump has nothing to do with the Republican Party. For Trump, the Republican Party is an incomprehensible and unknown party for which he had taken service steps. The Republican Party was supposed to win and it did win, despite the mental abilities of the president elect. The Republican Party demonstrated that it is a big party, and Trump was talking about a great party, not about a great America. And many Americans understood that way. Now the United States has a president marginal, and the majority of America is happy because with such a president the new officials, primarily the vice president, will have greater freedom to act. If Trump is impeached or removed in another way, Vice President Pence will become president who is a quite different political character and many agree with this. Why not (especially that Pence should be the president according to Pence). The media announce, for whatever reason, that there are no legal opportunities for the president’s impeachment. However, everything is alright with the legal grounds. But what is an impeachment for if Trump can implement the policy of the Republican Party? Trump is currently interested in fast implementation of vows, primarily the development of production, the construction of the wall at the Mexican border, the elimination of Medicare. All this is very important to persuade the Americans that their expectations have been fulfilled. In addition, as we can see, the fight for the approval of these programs began at the Congress when Obama was still president. Tougher approaches are awaiting America in the foreign policy, first of all there will be fight against Russia’s expansion but the intervention in the affairs of Russia’s satellites will not intensify. It should be noted that the Americans consider the issue of Russian satellites as a factor that fosters the collapse, or at least weakening, not strengthening of Russia. The Americans do not have concerns about Armenia that they will have to boost their presence in the South Caucasus instead of Russia. The United States thinks they can keep Armenia from Turkey’s attacks, this was developed a long time ago. As to Azerbaijan, it is supposed that the free conditions of receiving weapon from NATO member states will strengthen Armenia, its defense. Ukraine will become an important direction, and the United States is not going to consult the Russian`s based on agreements reached in Minsk. The United States intends to arm Ukraine and provide significant financial assistance to it. The fight for Ukraine will develop in a new format. A new logic will occur, in other words, the fight for Ukraine will proceed in the direction of viewing the fight with Russia as an important condition. Currently the Russians are not capable of standing a fight involving NATO member states. Germany and France currently have a more radical stance than they used to have. The United States is quite radical towards Iran, and the Iranians are facing a long struggle to cooperate with Europe and the United States. The Iranian topic has not been elaborated yet but apparently the Americans will again suggest tougher sanctions, possibly new types of sanctions. However, the Americans have already implemented the civil aviation program relating to Iran, and it will have a continuation, in which the defense industry is interested. Apparently, the United States will try to continue supplies of a lot of technological samples and, at the same time, initiate a political blockade. However, the basis of the U.S. foreign policy is Europe. The United States supposes blackmail, considering that the Europeans must boost military spending. Otherwise, it is meaningless to carry on the policy of the North Atlantic alliance and provide military assistance to Europe. At the same time, a lot of steps of the Europeans will be ruled out. The Europeans will have to put up with the demands of the Americans regarding many issues.