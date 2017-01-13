Where Will Investigation Mechanism Be Created?

On December 29 the Azerbaijani saboteurs tried to penetrate into Tavush region and killed three Armenian servicemen. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the Armenian foreign minister has made statements, calling to invest the international mechanism of investigation that was proposed a long time ago. When the issue of introducing the mechanism comes up, Azerbaijan asks where the equipment will be installed. The Azerbaijani officials have repetitively announced that Armenia should withdraw its forces, a new border should be drawn, after which they can install whatever they want. The international community and Armenia do not want this option. The co-chairs and Armenia insist on installing the mechanism at the current line of contact. The issue of mechanism of investigations has been brought up several times since the April war. It seemed that Azerbaijan and Russia have been able to remove the issue from the agenda and replace it with their mechanisms, namely Lavrov’s plan which envisages return of territories, a new border and stationing of Russian or CSTO forces. Armenia and the Western partners return the issue to the agenda every time. Yerevan has stated clearly that the political negotiations will resume only after the implementation of the agreements of Vienna, in other words, after the introduction of mechanisms. Is there a possibility that the international community intends to “force” Azerbaijan to agree to the introduction of investigation mechanisms. It is not ruled out, and perhaps therefore Ilham Aliyev has decided to change the place of their deployment. By way of attacks at the border of Armenia Aliyev “communicates” that mechanisms must be installed at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The need for such equipment at the border of Armenia is nil. It is internationally recognized and protected, including by the collective security treaty. The mechanisms, as a guarantee of security, must be stationed at the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan but Aliyev and his sponsors perceive it as a coercion and limitation to maneuvers. Hence, new attacks by Azerbaijan on the Armenian border should be expected. Aliyev has to “prove” that Karabakh does not need mechanisms and Armenia needs them more. It is important for Aliyev to ensure that those mechanisms are not in Karabakh and do not observe the current border. The Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandyan has also announced about the need for creation of investigative mechanisms. Apparently, Edward Nalbandyan must state clearly that these mechanisms must be located in Karabakh, not the state border of Armenia.