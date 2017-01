The ex-president of Iran Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has died, the Fars Agency informed. He died in one of the hospitals in Tehran after a heart attack.

Rafsanjani was born in 1934. He held the post of president of Iran in 1989-1997. Since 2005 he has headed the Expediency Discernment Council, the advisory body to the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.