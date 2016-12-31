Defense Army Dismissed Azerbaijani Press Reports on Shelling

The NKR Ministry of Defense has dismissed the December 29 Azerbaijani press reports on the shelling by the Azerbaijani forces in the director of Akna (Aghdam) setting on fire a house in the village of Ahmedaghali, describing them as a primitive trick to mislead their own public and the international community. Despite the regular provocations undertaken by the enemy at the line of contact the front units of the Defense Army did not answer on December 29 and 30 using any type of arms, the NKR MoD informed. “The armed forces of Artsakh continue to observe the ceasefire and carry out their military task confidently,” the Defense Army statement concludes.