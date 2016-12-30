Azerbaijan's Working to Recover Body of Its Serviceman

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense informed it is working with the relevant agencies to recover the body of the serviceman of its armed forces which is on the Armenian side, Trend.az informed. The Azerbaijani MoD has turned to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the OSCE Minsk Group. Note that on December 29 the Azerbaijani forces carried out a reconnaissance-in-force and had losses. The mentioned serviceman’s name is Chingiz Salman ogli Ghurbanov.