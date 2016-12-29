Serzh Sargsyan Said Why Negotiations on Karabakh Are Confidential

On December 28, Serzh Sargsyan attended the New Year and Christmas reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In his speech he dwelled on the talks on Karabakh and the principles of Madrid. “Negotiations are not fulfillment of wishes. Negotiations – I’m not a skilled diplomat – but most probably [they are] the ability to reach a compromise. And I want to stress this once again in your presence because none of you knows precisely that since 2007 no other option but the principles of Madrid has been discussed anywhere. Why we, knowing all the details because we are the negotiators, do not inform our public about the details? At least, for two reasons: being professional negotiators, you know very well that in negotiations you cannot reveal your entire toolkit and ingenuity or your tactics or strategy because the modern world is such that we speak two words in Yerevan and those two words become known to the public in Baku, Washington, Moscow, Paris at the speed of lightning. This is the first. Second, it is known to everyone that in principled negotiations the following principle works – nothing is agreed if not everything is agreed. And if now we tell our public every time we return from negotiations that one sentence, one thought is stated in this way, two weeks later when something changes, will we have to start explaining why it changed and so on? However, this is not important. The important thing is that since 2007 we have followed only one goal – the determination of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh by the population of Nagorno-Karabakh and we will not give up on this principle.”