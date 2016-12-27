A Trap Set for Armenia

The CSTO Summit in Saint Petersburg has again postponed the issue of appointment of CSTO Secretary General while it had been envisaged to discuss the issue of appointing the representative of Armenia to this position which is taken on in a rotation.

This question has been discussed since 2015 and has been postponed for the third time. The explanation is highly uncertain. However, it is clear that there is not a common denominator. In addition, one can also feel that Armenia does not seem to make much effort and have enthusiasm to have a representative in that position. Although, Yerevan has not expressed a willingness to refuse that position, i.e. it did not mind assuming it.

It is possible that the issue is more subtle and the post of CSTO Secretary General has been offered to Armenia as a trap to prevent Armenia’s dissatisfaction with CSTO, which is becoming increasingly more and more open, due to this organization’s indifferent, to put it mildly, and in reality a pro-Azerbaijani stance.

Armenia could have appeared in a complicated situation. Armenia is offered to take on the General Secretariat. On the one hand, it would be strange to reject it. On the other hand, Armenia thus assumes unnecessary responsibility without any new political right or weight, without a possibility to affect that organization. And here it is not only the issue of Artsakh where Armenia is actually doing nothing aside from tying its hands, at least from the point of view of putting forth claims to CSTO. There is not only the issue of Artsakh where Armenia is not doing anything aside from tying its hands, at least from the point of view of putting forth claims to CSTO. Here is also the issue of the Russia-West relationship where Moscow is trying to oppose CSTO to NATO.

Now it has been announced that the issue is postponed to spring 2017. There will be a new situation in spring but this time the wording of statements on postponing the issue are such that they do not mention the name of Armenia, and it is possible that the issue has been transformed and will get a different solution.

In this case, it will be possible to say that a certain danger or undesirable situation has been removed from Armenia; even if it seems superficial, it is about disrespect towards CSTO.

It is no secret Armenia is a CSTO member state because Russia needs that. In other words, this is about a “classic” situation for the security of Armenia when Armenia prioritizes its security to meet the threat of the “ally”, not of the enemy or the threat of equally the enemy and the ally.

After the war in April the situation has gained new shades thanks to the resistance of the Armenian army which might have been unexpected for CSTO. The new situation regarding security has enabled Yerevan to maneuver, and it is not ruled out that this circumstance has had an essential importance to removing the trap of the position of CSTO Secretary General from Armenia maybe for a long time.