President of Kyrgyzstan Didn't Sign EAEU Customs Code

Kyrgyzstan has not signed the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union, rbc.ru informed. The head of state Almazbek Atambayev refused to sign the document during the EAEU Summit in Saint Petersburg, Tigran Sargsyan, the president of the Eurasian Economic Commission announced. The presidents of Armenia, Russia and Kazakhstan have signed the code and the statement on trade development. The president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is not attending the summit.