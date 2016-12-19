Azerbaijan Bribes European Officials with Caviar and Gold: Part 2 of Report Published

Armtimes.com reports that European Stability Initiative has published The European Swamp (Caviar Diplomacy Part 2) report which reveals new outrageous facts of bribing dozens of European officials by Azerbaijan. In particular, it features the name of the head of the EPP’s parliamentary group in the PACE, MP Luca Volonte of Italy. The Italian prosecutor general’s office has confirmed his active participation in corruption schemes and Volonte has agreed to cooperate with the investigative bodies. Volonte has disclosed the names of a number of European officials who had accepted money from Azerbaijan. These tracks lead to the PACE president Pedro Argamunti of Spain. Volonte has admitted receiving 3 million euro from Azerbaijan for his lobby for Baku. He has shared part of the amount received from Azerbaijan with other MPs. The organization promises to publish more details of the investigation. The first part of the report was published in 2012. It states that Azerbaijan has 10 to 12 friends in the PACE, and 3 to 4 people in the PACE secretariat. According to the report, they get half a kilo of gift caviar four times a year which costs about 1400 euro. The European MPs are invited to Baku where, as the tradition is, they get gift golden and silver jewelry, expensive carpets and 2 kg of caviar. In return for this the MPs give positive evaluations of elections, the state of human rights in Azerbaijan, as well as undertake anti-Armenian actions in the PACE.