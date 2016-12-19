There's Only One Option for Stage-by-Stage Settlement: Shavarsh Kocharyan

The deputy minister of foreign affairs Shavarsh Kocharyan commented on the process of settlement of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh in an interview with Armenpress. In answer to the request of Armenpress to comment on Azerbaijan’s repetitive attempts to promote the stage-by-stage settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the deputy minister said: “After Azerbaijan’s attempt to repeat aggression against the self-determined Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in early April of this year, it became clear to everyone that if Azerbaijan rejects the stage-by-stage settlement, there is only one option for the stage-by-stage settlement, i.e. Azerbaijan recognizes the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, returns the territories of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic it still occupies and comes to the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic with an initiative on negotiations on the demarcation of the interstate border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan.”