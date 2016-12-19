Comment by the NKR MFA Information and Public Relations Department to NEWS.am AgencyQuestion: The Azerbaijani mass media, referring to the Office of the Prosecutor General of the country, have reported about the detention of citizen of Russia and Israel Alexander Lapshin. The detention was caused by his visit to Nagorno Karabakh. How does the NKR MFA assess this fact?Answer: The launching of a criminal case against famous blogger Alexander Lapshin and his detention cause serious concern.Azerbaijan, where harassment and political persecution against civil activists and journalists on fabricated pretexts have long become a tradition, tries to spread its "standards" of human rights beyond the borders of the country. Such actions are not only an obvious violation of fundamental human rights, in particular, of the freedom of movement and freedom of speech, but also a policy of intimidation, which should be adequately assessed by the international community.