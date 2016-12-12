Dissatisfaction with Azerbaijan Is Maturing: What Does the World Expect from Armenia?

“We appeal to the sides to confirm their commitment to the peaceful resolution of the conflict as the only way to bring real reconciliation to the peoples of the region,” the statement of the U.S., Russian and French delegations issued immediately after the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council runs.

Judging by that appeal, Azerbaijan would not agree to iterate commitment to a peace settlement. Armenia has repetitively expressed its commitment to sign an agreement. Azerbaijan reserves the right to resolve the conflict through the use of force.

“Unless progress can be made on negotiations, the prospects for renewed violence will only increase, and the parties will bear full responsibility,” the statement runs. In diplomatic terms, this means that the three co-chairs warn about a new wave of violence.

Azerbaijan used violence in April, using aggression against Karabakh. Armenia could not have the international community condemn Azerbaijan and use sanctions. There is an opinion that some western countries were ready for abrupt steps against Azerbaijan but they were waiting for signals from Armenia.

One of these signals, as some analysts say, could be the recognition of Karabakh by Armenia with possible unification and jurisdiction of Armenia over NKR.

This option was being considered immediately after the April war. Moreover, on May 5 the Armenian government approved the bill on the recognition of the independence of NKR but then the bill was not included on the agenda of the parliament. After the April war the recognition of Karabakh by Armenia could be perceived in the world as a natural response.

On May 16 a meeting was initiated by the United States in Vienna during which the proposal on mechanisms of non-resumption of military actions was adopted. Apparently, Armenia considered it a good guarantee of ceasefire maintenance and postponed the issue of recognition of Karabakh.

However, the mediators were not able to force Azerbaijan to sign a contract on non-use of force and introducing mechanisms for non-resumption of war. There is an opinion that not all mediators are interested, and Russia does not want OSCE mechanisms and forces in Karabakh. Russia does not want the recognition of independence of Karabakh by Armenia because it would place it in an unequivocal situation: either it will have to support Armenia or confess that it is not Armenia’s ally.

Is Armenia ready to recognize and when? Is Armenia waiting for a signal from the international community that in case of recognition of another step the OSCE and the international community will not allow Azerbaijan to use force?

The international community is not monolithic. Moreover, the OSCE Ministerial Council has not been able to adopt a joint declaration in Hamburg, and obviously it is becoming difficult for the OSCE to agree the joint actions. However, there is agreement over one thing – Azerbaijan’s right to war is refused. However, certain actions are necessary to “establish” them, possibly from the side of Armenia.

Some expect territorial concessions from Armenia but there are others who are waiting for determined steps, possibly in the form of recognition.

Serzh Sargsyan is in Karabakh, he visited Talish where he was shown the new installations. If they are reinforcing the border, it means there is no intention for territorial concessions. This is Serzh Sargsyan’s message.

What will the next step be?