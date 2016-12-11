Why U.S. Secretary Left Ministerial Council Early

The meeting of the foreign ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group member states and Armenia and Azerbaijan during the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg did not take place because the U.S. Secretary John Kerry had to leave Hamburg earlier, the NKR foreign minister Edward Nalbandyan told journalists.

The meeting took place at the level of the co-chairs in an informal setting.

Armenia blames Azerbaijan for failing to fulfill the agreements reached in Vienna and Saint Petersburg, actually determining the negotiation process with that. It is particularly about the OSCE mandate and investigation mechanisms.

After the April events Armenia made some tough statements which could have changed the logic of settlement but later there was a step back which returned the settlement to the “traditional” track, giving Azerbaijan a time out following the military and political deadlock of April. The only principal aspect that the Armenian side insists on is the status of Karabakh and Azerbaijan is against it.

This means that there is no topic to negotiate with Azerbaijan, especially that Azerbaijan does not take any step to fulfill agreements, as well as to weaken tension at the line of contact. And the meeting in Hamburg was meaningless indeed as the Armenian side insists on its stance.

Interesting statements on the Karabakh issue were heard in Hamburg. The Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov announced that there is no agreement over the place of deployment of the OSCE observers, adding that he is for their deployment along the entire length of the line of contact. “Like many others, I think that they must be deployed along the entire length of the line of contact.”

For his part, Steinmeier, the foreign minister of Germany chairing OSCE, announced that the Karabakh settlement is in a deadlock, and the OSCE is not to blame. He said he did not want to point to someone specific but the problem is in those who resumed that conflict in April, he said, without uttering the names of those guilty.

The statement of the OSCE Minsk Group foreign minister did not mention those guilty either. “In light of the dramatic escalation in violence along the Line of Contact in April, we express concern over continuing armed incidents, including reports on the use of heavy weapons, and strongly condemn the use of force or the threat of the use of force. There is no military solution to this conflict and no justification for the death and injury of civilians. We are also aware of allegations of atrocities committed on the field of battle in April, which we condemn in the strongest terms.”

There is an unprecedented circumstance in the statement of the foreign ministers. It states the details of the settlement, actually “declassifying” them, which has made experts believe that the Karabakh settlement is frozen at this stage. This statement seems well-grounded, considering the events and statements in Hamburg which actually reported the lack of premises for a settlement at this stage due to disagreements among the sides and co-chairs.

In this context, it is stated that the meeting of the foreign ministers of the co-chair countries and Armenia and Azerbaijan did not take place because the U.S. Secretary Kerry had to leave. In other words, either there was no need for a meeting or there was no necessity or possibility for reaching any agreement.

By the way, on the day of the Ministerial Council Serzh Sargsyan visited several military units of Artsakh wearing “camouflage”.