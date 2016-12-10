Armenian Was Removed from Municipality Sign in Sure, Diyarbakir

In Sure, Diyarbakir, the controller designated by the government Bilal Ozcan has instructed to remove the Armenian and Assyrian writings of the sign of the municipality, Armenpress informed, referring to Demokrathaber.net. The Turkish flag was added beside the Turkish and Kurdish sign affixed to the municipality building. Earlier the Turkish ministry of interior had launched an investigation into the case of the multilingual sign of the municipality of Sure. The mentioned justification was the "costs on the sign" which allegedly harmed the municipality. The case was dismissed after the investigation found out that the banner had been prepared in the municipality workshop.