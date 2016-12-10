Minsk Group Must Remove Equality Mark Between Sides

The head of the Republican parliamentary group Vahram Baghdasaryan commented on the statement of the Minsk Group co-chairs.

“We have stated repetitively that the agreements reached in Vienna and Saint Petersburg must be close to the hearts of the sides. Armenia observes them, there is no deviation but Azerbaijan does not observe them. If we are meeting all the time, reaching some agreements but they are breached by one of the sides, we are marking time. The agreements reached must be fulfilled before we move on,” Baghdasaryan said.

In answer to the question whether Serzh Sargsyan will meet with Aliyev provided that the agreements are not reached, the head of the Republican parliamentary group said the Armenian side does not avoid meetings but the agreements must be observed. The Minsk Group must remove the equal mark, give evaluations why those agreements are not observed.

“We enlarged Kasprzyk’s group for this purpose to make us aware whose fault it is that agreements are not observed. If this happens, things will start moving. We asked the Minsk Group why there is no entitlement but we have received no answer,” he added.

Vahram Baghdasaryan noted that he does not thing any progress will be reported in the negotiations if a meeting is organized between the presidents of the two countries. “They are making another statement but when you put your foot on their ground, they make 180 degrees opposite statements. This does not result in anything,” he added.

For the possibility of resumption of the war, Vahram Baghdasaryan said the Armenian side has never announced that the war is impossible.

“We are always ready for a war because our enemy is unpredictable. We have a priority, it is the issue of self-determination of Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said.