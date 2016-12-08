Who Was to Blame for War in April? German Foreign Minister

The process of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict might be a deadlock but this is not the fault of the OSCE or the OSCE chairmanship, the German foreign minister and the OSCE CiO Frank-Walter Steinmeier stated to journalists during the OSCE ministerial meeting in Hamburg.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier did not wish to point to someone specific but the problem is in those who resumed the conflict in April, which resulted in a situation that directly affected many people, he said. We had a significant regress in April of this year and if we had not succeeded in appeasing tension, the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan would have resumed, he said. He noted that the Minsk Group co-chairs are now working towards resuming the talks, the OSCE CiO said.

Steinmeier stressed that after the April developments the issue of organizing negotiations has not become any easier.

Steinmeier said he would like the conflict sides to be more open and ready for compromise but they cannot be forced into that. We may only prepare the ground, he said, adding that aside from the central importance of the OSCE the wish and will of the sides to do what is expected from them has to be in place, and the OSCE cannot bring stability against the will of the conflict sides, the German foreign minister said.

The OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg continues. The chairmanship of the OSCE passes from Germany to Austria.