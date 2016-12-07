U.S. Wants to See Full Historical Accounting of Massacres of 1.5 m Armenians

The United States acknowledged that 1.5 million Armenians were massacred and wants to see a full historical accounting of those events, the deputy spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Mark Toner stated during the daily press briefing yesterday. One of the reporters asked why “for eight years the Administration has used all possible synonyms or euphemism of the genocide term that one can find in vocabulary, except from using the genocide term”. “In answer to your question, look, this President, this Administration, as have past administrations, have repeatedly mourned and acknowledged that 1.5 million Armenians were massacred or marched to their deaths in the final days of the Ottoman Empire. And we’ve also called for a full and frank acknowledgement of the facts of what happened around those deaths. And that remains our policy. I don’t want to get into terminology or how we referred to it. We acknowledged that 1.5 million Armenians were massacred, as I said, and we want to see a full historical accounting of those events,” Mr. Toner said. “Is it relations with Turkey that stops this – has stopped this Administration and all other administrations from saying the word “genocide”?” the reporter asked. “I’ve said what our policy is, how we regard it. We acknowledge the tremendous loss of life and suffering of the Armenian people,” Toner replied.