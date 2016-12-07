"The Bubble Bursts": Economist Yeghiazaryan

Starting from January 2017 the products produced in the free economic zones of Armenia will be subject to customs clearance to enter the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. The minister of territorial development and investments Suren Karayan had stated that at the beginning of membership to the EAEU there was a short period of customs free export of products of free economic zones to the EAEU but this preference is eliminated.

The economist Ashot Yeghiazaryan thinks this indicates one thing – the bubble bursts. “This means that the statements about having free economic zones which will be attractive for foreign investors, about becoming a bridge to the EAEU markets, this bubble already theoretically bursts. Practically, it is impossible to create free economic zones, find investors and become a bridge, this is practically impossible, even without this limitation. However, this limitation once again comes to state that all these statements were absurd even in terms of approaches and regulations,” Ashot Yeghiazaryan told Lragir.am.

According to him, the EAEU is intended to create a market with closed borders where the main actors should be the Russian companies. Everything there will be in favor of Russia and the Russian companies which could not integrate and enter general global markets in free competition and open markets.

“They are trying to do that by way of closing borders, using pressure and coercion to keep the countries under their influence within closed borders. Were the borders open, were there no limitations of the EAEU, they will not be able to keep these countries under their influence, they do not have the integrating power, he added.