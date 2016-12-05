Armenian Deputy FM Commented on Aliyev's Statement on Invading Armenia

“As of now, Azerbaijan has no territorial claims to Armenia. We are not considering the return to Meghri, Goris and Yerevan through the use of force,” the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev announced, APA news agency informed.

“We will achieve that through a persistent policy. All the objective reasons show this day will come. Therefore, each of us must bring that day closer. How should we do that? We must be stronger,” he announced.

Aliyev also stated that today there does not exist such a thing as “international law”. “Today force is the main factor. We live in a real world. Therefore, we must be stronger, our economy must become stronger, and we must make our army stronger. A few years later the Azerbaijani population will grow to 10 million,” Aliyev said.

This is the actual answer to those who want to achieve a compromise with Azerbaijan.

Today Armenpress has asked the Armenian deputy minister of foreign affairs Shavarsh Kocharyan to comment on Ilham Aliyev’s statement that makes territorial claims to Armenia.

“Azerbaijan’s overt claims to the territories of the Republic of Armenia prove why the international community should recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh while Azerbaijan must bear international responsibility for its military aggression against the self-determined Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and its consequences.”