The former leader of Cuba Fidel Castro died at the age of 90. Castro was born on 13 August 1926 in Oriente, Cuba. Starting from December 1976 he was the chair of the state council of Cuba for 30 years, as well as the head of the Council of Ministers, was the commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Forces and the president of the National Defense Council. On 31 July 2006 Castro transferred his responsibilities to his brother Raul Castro due to health issues.