MFA Explained Vote Against Resolution on Crimea and Sevastopol

The Armenian representative to the UN has explained the vote of Armenia against Resolution A/C.3/71/L26 in UN GA 3rd Committee. Armenia supports democracy, fundamental freedoms and human rights, including equality and self-determination, the Armenian mission’s statement holds. The aforementioned resolution refers to the principle of territorial integrity which was used selectively in prejudice of other principles of the international law, including the right to self-determination and are out of the scope of the resolution, therefore Armenia cannot support an approach that classifies the principles of international law, the statement runs. The draft resolution refers to Resolution 68/262 of 27 March 2014 which Armenia voted against too, the Armenian mission to the UN states.