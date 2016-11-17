Russian Duma Committee Recommends Ratification of Joint Air Force Resolution

The Russian Duma Committee has recommended ratification of the agreement with Armenia on the creation of a joint regional system of air defense in the Caucasian region of collective security, Armenpress informed, referring to RIA Novosti.

“The agreement envisages the creation of a joint regional system of air defense as a component of the unified system of air defense of CIS member states,” the explanatory notes attached to the draft resolution states.

The main objectives of the regional system of joint air defense is to organize and implement military duty for air defense, maintenance of armament and equipment of air defense forces in state of constant readiness for use, implementation of cooperation with forces that are part of other regional systems of air defense, the explanatory note states.

The agreement is signed for a period of five years, with the possibility of extension for five-year periods.

The explanatory note states that the agreement in fully in line with the interests of Russia. “Its implementation will allow raising the reliability of defense of state borders of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia, as well as define the rules of deployment of air defense troops (forces) in joint implementation of military duty tasks,” the explanatory note states.