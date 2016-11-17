There's No Need to Create Russian Military Bases in Armenia: Serzh Sargsyan

There is no need to create Russian military bases in Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan told Dmitry Kiselyov, the executive director of Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency in an interview for Sputnik Armenia. Serzh Sargsyan informed that there is no need to create new Russian military bases aside from the Russian military base located in Gyumri. “I think there is no need because the military base has the required elements to involve all the capacities. Therefore, I think that one military base in small Armenia is enough, simply its military capacity must be ensured,” Serzh Sargsyan told Dmitry Kiselyov.