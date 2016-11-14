European Commission: Turkey Overtly Supported Azerbaijan during April Clashes Against NK

The European Commission has reported a decline in justice, human rights, freedom of expression and press and several other spheres in Turkey, Armenpress informed, referring to the annual report of the European Commission on political and economic reforms conducted in Turkey, which was adopted on November 9.

The report section on the South Caucasus and Central Asia states that Turkey has expressed support to Azerbaijan during the clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh in April 2016.

It states that the protocols on normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations signed in 2009 have not been ratified yet.

The report states the tough and regular response of the Turkish authorities to the recognition of the genocide in 1915.

The authors of the report dwelt on the assassination of Hrant Dink, the editor-in-chief of the Agos Newspaper published in Istanbul, obstacles to teaching Armenian by the Armenian Patriarchy, as well as the Grey Wolves organization which preaches hatred against the Armenians in Kars.

The publication of the report was followed by tough criticism of the Turkish authorities at a high level. The Turkish minister of EU Affairs Omer Celik described it as non-constructive and biased.